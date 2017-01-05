- Home
Christmas Dinners a hit in Greenwood, Midway
The annual Community Christmas Dinners drew crowds on Christmas Day
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
News
Two person race for NDP nomination
NDP supporters in Boundary-Similkameen have two very different nominees to choose from when they select their candidate.
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
Federal and provincial governments have yet to release final costs.
World News
All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam
Police warn of counterfeit gold bars
-
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
-
Business
B.C. lowers cap on payday loan fees
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
ICBC rates to go up by 4.9 per cent
-
News
128 more illicit drug deaths in B.C. in November, 755 deaths this year
-
News
Cold adds risk as drug overdoses soar
-
Opinion
What snowfall?
-
News
City of Greenwood donates $100 for skate
-
News
Legalizing pot won’t help at U.S. border: immigration lawyer
-
News
Frigid temperatures, snow may have killed three people in B.C.
-
News
St. Columba to close church in Greenwood
-
Community
Hugs and Slugs - September 11
-
Community
Game an item on bucket list